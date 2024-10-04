RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $291.54 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.89 and a 200-day moving average of $277.40.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
