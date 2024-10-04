QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

QNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

QuinStreet stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 171,838 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 360,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 60,142 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 549,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth $6,499,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after acquiring an additional 48,705 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

