Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Hold”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Quadient Stock Performance

NPACY stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Quadient has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Get Quadient alerts:

Quadient Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.0472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This is an increase from Quadient’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Quadient Company Profile

Quadient SA provides intelligent communication automation, mail-related, and parcel locker solutions for customers through digital and physical channels in North America, France, Benelux, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, and internationally. It provides Quadient Inspire, a software solution that facilitates the creation and management of transactional and marketing communication documents, as well as manages omnichannel delivery for the communications; Quadient Impress, a cloud-based software that facilitates outbound document automation; YayPay, account receivable process automation solutions; and Beanworks, an accounts payable automation software solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quadient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.