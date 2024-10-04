Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QUAD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on QUAD

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

Shares of QUAD opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $255.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $634.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at $850,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 5.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,118,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 8,613.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.