Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Raised by Roth Capital

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gogo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. Gogo had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 145.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOGO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gogo in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gogo

Gogo Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $800.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 11.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 54,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 134,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.