Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Reduced by Analyst

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.59. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.14 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TFI. Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

