Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 55.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.52%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

