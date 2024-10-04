Pippa Lambert Acquires 987 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Pippa Lambert purchased 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.54) per share, with a total value of £4,826.43 ($6,455.90).
Aviva Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 475.20 ($6.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of £12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 491.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 484.26.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 7,391.30%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
