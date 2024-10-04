Peter C. Farrell Sells 2,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.20, for a total value of $474,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,210,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ResMed Stock Down 0.2 %

RMD stock opened at $238.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.51. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $255.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ResMed by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth $42,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

