Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CATX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of CATX opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.81. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sykon Capital LLC raised its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

