PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Cut to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

NYSE PAGS opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,924,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,227,000 after acquiring an additional 906,510 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital



PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

