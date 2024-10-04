Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (OVM) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on October 4th

Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2699 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19.

Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

The Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (OVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. municipal bonds combined with a U.S OVM was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

