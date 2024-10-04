Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $96.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Shares of OTIS opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.24. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $105.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

