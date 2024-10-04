OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSIS. B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.60.

OSIS opened at $144.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $103.04 and a 12-month high of $158.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

