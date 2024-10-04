ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS opened at $72.71 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,598,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,590,000 after buying an additional 272,923 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after buying an additional 52,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 52.9% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after acquiring an additional 366,363 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

