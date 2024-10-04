NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) PT Raised to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.75.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $94.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 76.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

