NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $789,860.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.73. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 744.33% and a negative net margin of 91.86%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
