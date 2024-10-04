Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $6.89 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nevro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nevro from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Get Nevro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nevro

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NVRO opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nevro has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.89% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,672,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,918,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 431,136 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 956,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 168,573 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 490.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 605,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,498,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.