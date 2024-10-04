NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $33.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
