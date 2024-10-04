Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 0.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $735.00 to $760.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $716.21 and last traded at $711.12. Approximately 539,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,682,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $706.13.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.03.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 24.4% during the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,513,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $675.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $647.16. The firm has a market cap of $304.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

