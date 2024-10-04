Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Semrush Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Semrush will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $738,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 848,923 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,035.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $738,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 848,923 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,035.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $116,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,967.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,191 shares of company stock worth $2,132,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Semrush by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,426,000 after acquiring an additional 358,386 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,597,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

