Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $28.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.55.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
