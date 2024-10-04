Nathan D. Manning Sells 3,000 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.