Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $72.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 164.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $72.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $74.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

