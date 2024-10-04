Morgan Stanley Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $16.50

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a moderate sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.97.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 2.69. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 103,501 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 114.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 565,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.