Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of MTA opened at C$4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$402.78 million, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.46. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a fifty-two week low of C$3.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.19 million. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 150.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Research analysts predict that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current year.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.
