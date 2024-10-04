Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO James Daniel Fay Sells 25,000 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518,751 shares in the company, valued at $6,788,816.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 5th, James Daniel Fay sold 24,692 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $104,447.16.
  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Daniel Fay sold 69,943 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $309,148.06.
  • On Thursday, August 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.38 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 164.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. Matterport’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matterport by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,406,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 520,490 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,598,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,021,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,442 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,722,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,396,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 806,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

