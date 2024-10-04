Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO James Daniel Fay Sells 25,000 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518,751 shares in the company, valued at $6,788,816.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matterport alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, James Daniel Fay sold 24,692 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $104,447.16.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Daniel Fay sold 69,943 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $309,148.06.

On Thursday, August 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

Matterport Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.38 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 164.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. Matterport’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matterport by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,406,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 520,490 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,598,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,021,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,442 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,722,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,396,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 806,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.