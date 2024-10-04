Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Given New $1.85 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.00 to $1.85 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 147.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lilium in a research report on Monday.

Get Lilium alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LILM

Lilium Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium

Shares of NASDAQ LILM opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Designs Corp purchased a new position in Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium

(Get Free Report)

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.