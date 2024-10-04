LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.13.

TREE stock opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $730.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.12.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 124.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 30.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

