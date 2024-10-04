Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of KTCC stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 million, a P/E ratio of 275.50 and a beta of 1.51. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
