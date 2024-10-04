Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell Sells 878 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 878 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total transaction of $184,854.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $77,703.12.

On Thursday, August 1st, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total value of $89,621.10.

Shares of AVAV opened at $201.11 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $224.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.26.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,376,000 after buying an additional 179,395 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

