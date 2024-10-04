Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) to Market Perform

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

NTB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTB

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51,875 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,416 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 31.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 876,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,782,000 after purchasing an additional 211,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 45.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 119,572 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.