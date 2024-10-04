Justin B. Klee Sells 18,589 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $59,484.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,120,569 shares in the company, valued at $9,985,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMLX opened at $2.94 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $19.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $199.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.55.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.35). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of ($1.02) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,617,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

