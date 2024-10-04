JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$26.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.72.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE:GEI opened at C$22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.45 and a 12 month high of C$23.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.54.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.6838951 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 23,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, with a total value of C$506,690.00. Also, Director Margaret Cahill Montana bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.