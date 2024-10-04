Jonathan Davies Sells 33,392 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies sold 33,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.13), for a total value of £53,093.28 ($71,018.30).

On Tuesday, August 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 78 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £125.58 ($167.98).

On Monday, July 8th, Jonathan Davies purchased 78 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £124.80 ($166.93).

SSP Group Price Performance

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 155.90 ($2.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15,590.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 179.37. SSP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 142.20 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 243.20 ($3.25).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.08) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 296.25 ($3.96).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Further Reading

