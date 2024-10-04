Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

JCI stock opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,656 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 130,308 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 398,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,009,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

