Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

J has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

NYSE:J opened at $138.91 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $156.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,426,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,516 shares of company stock worth $2,152,693 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $2,626,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,910,000 after buying an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

