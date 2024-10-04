Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $206.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $183.58 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $183.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.22 and its 200-day moving average is $168.09.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,688,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,456 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,299,000 after purchasing an additional 171,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,894,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

