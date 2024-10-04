J Mariner Kemper Sells 24,300 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $2,473,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,988,036.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, J Mariner Kemper sold 10,115 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $940,695.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 124 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $11,812.24.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $101.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $109.42.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

