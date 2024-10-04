J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.25.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.6 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $117.28 on Monday. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $134.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.