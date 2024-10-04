J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker
J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.6 %
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than J. M. Smucker
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.