Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $475.00 at Evercore ISI

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $410.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $449.70.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $479.63 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $496.48. The company has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $475.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

