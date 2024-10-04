Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

LUNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

NASDAQ LUNR opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $891.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.26. Intuitive Machines has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,463.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 143,989 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $581,715.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,752.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,991,744 shares of company stock valued at $28,226,603. 73.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

