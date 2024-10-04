Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $768.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $603.81 on Monday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $633.29 and its 200-day moving average is $629.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,297 shares of company stock worth $32,750,926 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $467,852,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,480,000 after buying an additional 416,099 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 940.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 315,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,186,000 after acquiring an additional 285,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

