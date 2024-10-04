Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Lowered to $32.50

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $32.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

IPG has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $35.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69,289 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13,944.4% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 631,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 23,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.