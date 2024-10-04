Insider Selling: W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) CEO Sells $13,481,538.56 in Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total value of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,281,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.9 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,029.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $983.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $959.49. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,049.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 18.6% during the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,558,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,014.11.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

