Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,625.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

International Seaways Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:INSW opened at $54.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -0.07.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 62.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 47.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

