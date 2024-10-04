Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Sells $2,141,520.00 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,665,666.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vivek Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $1,961,520.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00.

ICU Medical Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ICUI opened at $176.92 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $188.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 731.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 46.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

