Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $143,240.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $140.69 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.71 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,920,000 after acquiring an additional 833,492 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $596,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,476 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $583,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $469,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

