Insider Selling: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Sells 44,884 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $739,688.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,571,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,831 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,249,694.88.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,800 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $144,672.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $545,955.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $245,706.93.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,894 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $260,820.54.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BCAT opened at $16.38 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.04%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 113,628 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

