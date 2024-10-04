Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Sells 85,308 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Partin sold 85,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $4,678,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,124.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, September 27th, Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $299,344.00.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $69.31.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 642,772 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after buying an additional 336,298 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth $15,128,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,927,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 3,945.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 259,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BL. Morgan Stanley raised BlackLine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

